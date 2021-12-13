WHILE many people plan their next night out or holiday, most do not think ahead to their funeral and why they should have a Golden Leaves pre-paid funeral plan.

From what type of service to have to the music, planning a funeral can be difficult, but a Golden Leaves funeral plan can help prevent your loved ones from having to plan it for you in a different country and another language.

Planning a service involves numerous considerations, including logistics, food and drink, casket purchase and burial grounds. A loved one’s death brings immense emotional strain to any family, and the question of financing and arrangements only exacerbates the stress.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Handling all of these challenges is difficult enough in one’s normal circumstances, but having to go through it while abroad is an enormous burden.

Golden Leaves Funeral Plans aims to support grieving families during these tumultuous times. It has a widespread network of funeral directors across the UK and Europe.

Its international division offers expat prepaid funeral plans in Spain. Purchasing a funeral plan with Golden Leaves enables you to plan, design and pay for your funeral services in advance.

As one of the leading providers of expat prepaid funeral plans in Spain it makes sure to adequately support your family in the time of greatest need.

Pre-planning and pre-paying at today’s prices ensures that your preferences are closely followed and respected, and the funeral fees stipulated in your plan are guaranteed to be paid, no matter how prices rise in the future.

Most importantly, you can take comfort knowing that your family is spared the emotional and financial burden of organising and financing your funeral in the time when they are least able to cope.

For expats living overseas, it is essential to have a pre-paid funeral plan. The combination of strict regulations, red tape and the language barrier means that pre-planning is the only way to ensure your family is spared the considerable distress of organising everything when the time comes.

Golden Leaves´ pre-paid plans cover everything from a simple service to holding a funeral in the UK. Their experts will also be able to help your loved ones when the time comes, making sure that your wishes are carried out in full.

As well as being covered in the country where you have purchased your plan, by providing additional information, your arrangements will be set up in the UK too. This will not incur any additional administrative charges.

In addition, if you purchase an International Golden Leaves plan, but pass away outside your country of residence, visiting relatives or friends for example in Denmark, your plan covers you there too, if you do not wish to be returned back home. Depending on where you normally reside, the purchase value of your plan can either be fully utilised to pay for your funeral services in the country of death or can be contributed to the total cost, with the remainder required to be paid at the time of need.

Contact Golden Leaves to begin choosing the right pre-paid funeral plan for you.

To find out more about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and how they can meet your needs, visit their website or contact them.

www.funerals.goldenleavesinternational.com/ • [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain