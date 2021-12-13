Two British teens from the same school die of COVID a week apart

An investigation is being carried out after two British teens from the same school died of COVID a week apart.

UK health authorities are investigating the deaths of Mohammed Habib, 14, and Harry Towers, 15, who were pupils at the same secondary school in Newcastle and died one week apart from each other after becoming infected with COVID.

The two teenagers, both pupils at Saint John Fisher Catholic College, were unvaccinated and should have received the vaccines just a few weeks before they died. However, on October 8, the only vaccines given were flu vaccines, and the COVID vaccinations were rescheduled for November 19.

Mohammed Habib died on October 24 from a brain hemorrhage, the consequence of a stroke caused by complications of COVID-19, confirmed the Senior Coroner of North Staffordshire, Andrew Barkley.

However, the death of Harry just days later, on October 30, is still considered unexplained. “It is correct that the pathologist is considering Covid-19 as being contributory to the death of Harry Towers, but at this stage, the cause of death is still under investigation,” said Barkley.

Towers, who was due to go back to school after recovering from the illness and had tested negative on October 28, died suddenly two days afterwards.

In the words of his sister, he was a “kind, gentle lad who always stood up to bullies”.

Neither of the boys had any underlying health conditions, and their cases have baffled health authorities, as deaths caused by COVID in children are rare.

In England, around 25 minors died from the virus over the first twelve months of the pandemic, and only six of them had no underlying conditions.

