Turn down the volume

TORRELLANO residents living directly under Alicante-Elche Airport flight paths maintained that noise has increased in recent months.

The Union of Torrellano Associations has now submitted a letter to the local town hall, asking Spain’s airports authority, Aena, to study aircraft movements.

So far there has been no response to the letter, Mari Angeles Llorens, the association president told the local Spanish press.

Aena refuted claims that procedures have been altered or that there have been unjustified changes to flight paths. If there has been an occasional variation, this would have been a one-off diversion “owing to an unforeseen situation.”

The airports authority also acknowledged that it was “probable” that an aircraft could have used a different approach owing to weather conditions, particularly during this autumn’s high winds.

Aena also insisted that aircrafts’ height limits over Torrellano are “super-controlled” without “any type” of improvisation.

Torrellano property-owners were also urged to take advantage of the Sound Insulation Plan to improve day-to-day living conditions. The homes of 3,100 of the 3,400 householders who applied for sound proofing have been, or are being, insulated thanks to this plan, Aena said.