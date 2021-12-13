Turn down the volume

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Turn down the volume
ALICANTE-ELCHE AIRPORT: Torrellano residents complaint of increased noise from aircraft Photo credit: Aena

TORRELLANO residents living directly under Alicante-Elche Airport flight paths maintained that noise has increased in recent months.

The Union of Torrellano Associations has now submitted a letter to the local town hall, asking Spain’s airports authority, Aena, to study aircraft movements.

So far there has been no response to the letter, Mari Angeles Llorens, the association president told the local Spanish press.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Aena refuted claims that procedures have been altered or that there have been unjustified changes to flight paths.  If there has been an occasional variation, this would have been a one-off diversion “owing to an unforeseen situation.”

The airports authority also acknowledged that it was “probable” that an aircraft could have used a different approach owing to weather conditions, particularly during this autumn’s high winds.

Aena also insisted that aircrafts’ height limits over Torrellano are “super-controlled” without “any type” of improvisation.


Torrellano property-owners were also urged to take advantage of the Sound Insulation Plan to improve day-to-day living conditions. The homes of 3,100 of the 3,400 householders who applied for sound proofing have been, or are being, insulated thanks to this plan, Aena said.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here