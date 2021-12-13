The news that the South African President tests positive for Covid-19 should serve as a warning that no one is immune. Cyril Ramaphosa said that he started feeling unwell after the state memorial service for the last apartheid president FW de Klerk.

Ramaphosa, who is apparently suffering mild symptoms, said “this should serve as a caution to South Africans to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure.”

The President’s Office said that all COVID-19 protocols were followed at De Klerk’s memorial service on Sunday. The news that he has tested means that all those who attended or came into contact with the president should monitor for symptoms and if concerned, get tested.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated and who is now in self-isolation, recently returned from a tour to four West African countries. Throughout the trip he was tested for COVID-19 so it is not known where he might’ve contracted the virus.

Deputy President, David Mabuza, is standing in for the president while he is in self-isolation.

Speaking about why Ramaphosa attended such a mass gathering at a time when the Omicron virus is spreading so rapidly, he said”Many wondered why we want a memorial at a state level for FW De Klerk and we said we will have it… because he is one person who played a role in the evolution of our new democracy whether we like it or not.”

As the South African President tests positive for Covid-19, many other countries are rolling out extra measures to protect themselves from the spread of the virus.

