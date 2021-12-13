Ryanair hits back at ‘Downing Street Christmas Party’. The company along with other airlines has also slammed travel restrictions put in place by the government.

Ryanair has jokingly hit back at the government’s alleged Christmas party. The company took to Twitter to share an image that compares the coronavirus alert levels in the UK with a fictional Downing Street party level.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that the UK had entered Covid Alert Level 4. Worries surrounding the omicron variant are growing and the first death was reported on Monday, December 13.

According to Ryanair, level 1 – “Covid-19 no longer present in the UK”, has a Downing Street party level of “small gathering with wine and cheese”.

Level 2 – “the number of cases and transmission is low”, is equivalent to “tinsel, party hats, PM hosting a pub quiz”.

The Level 3 Covid alert of “virus in general circulation” has been labelled as “Booze, snogging, Gove in charge of refreshments.”

Level 4 is considered as “transmission is high or rising exponentially”. Ryanair’s chart labels the party level as “Boris topless, asking Thatcher’s portrait if she comes here often.”

The highest risk level is level 5. In the UK this is considered “risk of health care services being overwhelmed”. The Ryanair chart labels this as “Full on rave. Everyone off their tits. Jacob [Rees-Mogg] crying in the corner asking for nanny.”

Ryanair along with other airlines has called the current travel regulations put in place by the UK government haphazard. In a letter to Boris Johnson the companies said: “As leaders of UK airlines, we are deeply concerned about the haphazard and disproportionate approach by government to travel restrictions following the emergence of the omicron variant.

“Whilst we fully recognise the need to take steps to contain the initial impact of the omicron variant, travel has been singled out with the introduction of disproportionate restrictions.

“Further, pre-departure and upon-arrival testing clearly add very little value to our Covid protection, but unnecessarily disrupt Christmas for families as well as businesses while severely damaging the UK travel industry.”

The UK Covid Alert Level has been increased from Level 3 to Level 4 pic.twitter.com/7TTpwIDz98 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 13, 2021

