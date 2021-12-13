Russian teen “blows himself up” at Orthodox school

A Russian teen has tried to “blow himself up” with a bomb at an Orthodox school near Moscow.

An 18-year-old former student of a Russian Orthodox school “blew himself up” with a bomb on Monday at the establishment, located next to a convent. The perpetrator did not kill himself in the attack, although he injured himself and at least one other teenager, reported the police.

“An 18-year-old former pupil of this school entered and blew himself up. According to preliminary information, he injured himself and another 15-year-old teenager,” stated the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow.

The attack took place at the Orthodox school adjacent to the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent, built in the 14th century, in the city of Serpukhov, in the south of the Moscow Oblast region.

“The police officers who arrived on the scene evacuated the teachers and pupils,” said the Ministry, indicating that the exact number of victims was yet to be determined.

The Russian news agencies Ria Novosti, Tass and Interfax reported that unidentified police sources had stated that the number of people injured was seven.

Such armed attacks in public places and schools are unusual in Russia but have increased over the last few years, especially shootings, which has led to a toughening of legislation regarding the right to bear weapons.

