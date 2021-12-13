Ridley Scott reveals ‘Bladerunner’ and ‘Alien’ TV series plans



Acclaimed British filmmaker, 83-year-old Ridley Scott has revealed that a pilot project is well underway to bring his movie ‘Bladerunner’ to television screens in the form of a series. The original sci-fi film, starring Harrison Ford, and Rutger Hauer, hit cinemas back in 1982, and was an instant enormous success.

Scott confirmed that the project is already in “a very advanced phase” and suggested that its transfer to a serial version would initially have ten episodes. “Blade Runner is already being presented as a television series, probably with its first ten hours”, explained the veteran director.

Bladerunner was not the only surprise he sprung on the media lined up at the world premiere of his latest hit, ‘House of Gucci‘. This is his take on the murder of Maurizio Gucci, founder of the luxury fashion brand. A hit which was ordered by his ex-wife, and Guccio Gucci, his grandson heir.

He announced that ‘Alien’, another of his huge sci-fi franchises was also being turned into a television series. “Alien is now being written for a pilot project”, acknowledged its maker. This film went on to spawn a whole trilogy of adventures in outer space, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Who can ever forget one of cinema’s scariest scenes, on board the spacecraft ‘Nostromo’, when the alien bursts from the chest of crew member Kane (played by John Hurt), and escapes into the depths of the ship. Watch it again below.

