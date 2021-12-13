Rescue: Dog discovered abandoned on roof terrace in Malaga

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Rescue: Dog discovered abandoned on roof terrace in Malaga
Credit: Malaga Local Police

Rescue: Dog discovered abandoned on a roof terrace in Malaga. The dog was found with barely any water and with rotting food.

Officers from the Malaga Police have rescued a dog that was “abandoned” on a roof terrace of a block of flats which was allegedly full of squatters. The dog was a Belgian Malinois Shepherd and was surprisingly found in good health despite the terrible conditions it was discovered in.

After the police were alerted to the animal’s situation officers from the nature protection group headed to the block of flats located in Segismundo Moret street. They tried to gain access to the block of flats multiple times and finally made it up onto the rooftop terrace.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Officers from the Local Police discovered the dog on the rooftop. There was nothing to prevent it from escaping or being taken. The dog was found with rotting food, barely any water and no protection from the weather. It was also surrounded by his own faeces and urine. Sharp objects were discovered on the roof which could injure the animal or even be swallowed by it.

The dog was wearing a punishment collar to stop it from barking. These collars are not allowed under the animal protection rules.

The animal was rescued by the officers. The dog did not have a microchip and none of the residents of the building claimed ownership of the animal. An investigation has been opened to discover who the owner is.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here