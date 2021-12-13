Renfe records most passengers in a day since start of the pandemic

Renfe has beaten its record for the most passengers in a day since the start of the pandemic.

The state-owned Spanish railway company Renfe managed to beat its record for the most passengers in a single day since the start of the pandemic, when it transported a total of 156,310 people on December 3, just as the long weekend was starting.

According to a statement given by the railway company, over the entire week of the December long weekend (Puente de la Constitución), Renfe transported a total of 1.13 million people on its Ave (high-speed), long-distance and mid-distance trains.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Around 64% of the passengers used Renfe’s commercial services (Ave and long-distance), whereas the remaining 36% used Avant (high-speed mid-distance) and mid-distance.

On December 3, when Renfe registered a new record for the number of passengers in a single day since the start of the pandemic, 96,691 people used the Ave and long-distance services.

In order to cope with the increased demand, Renfe increased the number of places available on Ave and long-distance trains by 11.7% of the usual offer, scheduling a total of 174 double-unit trains.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.