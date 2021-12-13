Real Madrid beat Atletico to go eight points clear at the top of LaLiga



Real Madrid seem to have elevated themselves to new heights this season, and look unstoppable in LaLiga on current form. A tenth consecutive league win on Sunday, December 12, against cross-city rivals Atletico, saw Los Blancos pull eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who have played a game less.

Defeating last season’s champions in the local Madrid derby will be a sweet victory for Carlo Ancelotti‘s men, making it their eleventh derby in a row without defeat. This defeat leaves Diego Simeone‘s team languishing 13 points behind their rivals, in fourth spot, although they do have a game in hand. At the moment, his team seem a shadow of last season’s powerhouse.

Since the Italian replaced Zinedine Zidane in the summer, Real Madrid have played 23 matches and only lost twice. Ancelotti seems to have breathed new life into the squad, and nobody is on more sizzling form than Vinicius Jr, who created both goals.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Who else opened the scoring but Karim Benzema, LaLiga’s top scorer with 13, controlled a pass from the Brazilian winger to drive a fantastic volley beyond the Atletico keeper after16 minutes. The prolific Frenchman now has 36 goals in all competitions in 2021, his best tally ever. Luka Jovic replaced him at the break, which was maybe a precautionary move with his recent injury.

Vinicius was again on hand to set up Marco Asensio for the second goal on 57 minutes, laying on a beautiful cross for the Spanish international to bury it in the net.

Atletico did have their moments, but Belgian stopper Thibaud Courtois was not in the mood to let anything past him, including a beautiful strike by Antoine Griezmann from a free-kick. Even the introduction of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez made no difference.

A forlorn Barcelona side, under the guidance of new manager Xavi, after a 2-2 draw at Osasuna, are already 18 points behind the leaders, in eighth position in the table.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.