Rare gold coins recovered in Spain. Officers from the National Police in Spain have recovered two Visigothic gold coins. The coins are said to have great historical value.

The two valuable coins were discovered by officers from the National police in León and Ciudad Real’s Saceruela. The coins are tremisses, and one of them is said to be unique and very valuable due to its previously unknown onomastic variant.

The first coin was recovered as part of an operation carried out by the National police to detect and recover items of historical interest. Officers discovered that a person in Leon had found a coin when they were refurbishing a house. The person was contacted and asked to come to the police headquarters. The officers then recovered the coin. The coin was checked out by specialists and discovered to be a tremís of Sisebuto, a Visigothic king who reigned between 612 and 621.

Markings on the coin suggest that it was minted in the Murcia province. This is only the third specimen of a Visigothic coinage with this provenance to be discovered. This makes the coin exceptionally rare which increases its value considerably. The coin has now been given to the Provincial Museum of León.

Officers from the National police recovered the second gold coin in Saceruela. Officers were able to trace a person who had advertised the coin on social media. After travelling to the town officers then recovered the coin.

