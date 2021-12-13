Preparing for the Volta

ALICANTE province will play a prominent role in next February’s Volta Ciclista a la Comunitat Valenciana cycle race.

Carlos Mazon, president of the provincial council, the Diputacion, accompanied by Eduardo Dolon, who heads its Sports departmen, announced details of the Volta earlier this week.

Between February 2 and 6, the 73rd edition of the race – one of the most important in Spain – will attract 23 national and international teams from the World Tour and Pro-Continental categories.

“The Alicante Diputacion is totally committed to this event which as well as helping to reactivate our municipalities also publicises our spectacular mountains and the richness of our scenery,” Mazon declared.

The provincial council had increased its contribution toward the event to €140,000, conscious of its great economic impact, he added.

Returns from the two nights that the thousand-strong Volta “caravan” spends in Torrevieja would double the Diputacion’s investment, Mazon pointed out.

The cyclists arrive in Alicante City on Friday, February 4, for the 156-kilometre stage that includes five mountain passes, culminating at the top of Sierra Maigmo in inland Tibi.

The following day, the competitors tackle the practically flat 193-kilometre stage in a sprint that leaves Orihuela and finishes in Torrevieja after crossing Bigastro, Hondon de los Frailes, Hondon de las Nieves, Crevillent, and Los Montesinos.