Maureen Payne receives her medal

MAUREEN PAYNE, president of Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur, was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2020’s New Year Honours.

Maureen, who arrived in Spain in 2003 and received the award recognition of her efforts for Age Concern, has finally received the medal itself which was presented by Britain’s ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, on his recent visit to southern Alicante.

Age Concern promotes the wellbeing of all older people through its network of volunteer, aiming to meet the needs of whoever calls on the organisation, whether for friendship, support, counselling, information and advice.

Maureen became an Age Concern volunteer 17 years ago and has been president for the last 10, during which time the number of volunteers has grown from 50 to 150.

During this time she has given up a huge amount of her time to ensure the smooth running the organisation and has been instrumental in the expansion of Age Concern’s services.

For more information about the organisation, visit their www.ageconcerncostablancasur.org website and also their Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur Facebook page.