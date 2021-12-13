Man calls the police on his cows for not producing milk in 4 days

A frustrated and exasperated man called the police on his cows for not producing milk in 4 days, in the hope that they would have a solution.

A frustrated Indian farmer in the southern city of Shivamogga surprised the police by calling them to make an official complaint against four of his own cows for not producing milk. The man asked the police for help to solve the problem after four days had passed on which he had milked the cows but nothing came out.

The irritated farmer complained that he took them out “every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. But for the last four days, four cows have stopped producing milk.” This reason is why he decided to ask the police to come to the farm and “convince the cows to produce milk”.

The police officers informed the man that there was nothing they could do about the farmer’s unusual grievance and that despite his indignation, complaints could not be filed against animals. The only advice they had for him was to have patience and wait for the cows to start to produce milk again by themselves.

