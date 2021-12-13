Malaga man rescued after plunging his quad bike into a river



Emergency services in Malaga city, on the Costa del Sol, carried out the rescue on Sunday, December 12, of a 35-year-old man who had crashed his quad bike into a river. He had somehow managed to plunge around 10ft (3 metres) down a steep embankment in the area of ​​Puerto de la Torre, and fell directly into the Pocapringue.

A call made just before 5pm, to 112 Andalucia emergencies, resulted in the deployment to the scene of the accident of an ambulance from the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES). Patrols from the Local Police of Malaga were also in attendance, along with a crew of firefighters from Malaga Fire Brigade.

They mobilised to the location where they found the man, with the firefighters recovering him and his quad bike from the water. After being rescued, although not badly injured, as a precaution, the 35-year-old was transferred by ambulance to the Clinical Hospital of Malaga, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

