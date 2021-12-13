Malaga judged the second-best city in the world to live and work in

A poll of InterNations four million members from around the world, rated Malaga as the second best city in the world to live and work after Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

According to InterNations, around 12,000 people completed the survey which asked them to rate cities on the quality of life, the ease of settling down, personal issues and the employment situation.

Malaga rated highly with professional seeking a better quality of life and came out tops when it comes to arriving and settling into the city. It also ranked first in the friends and socialisation section with 69% of expatriates saying it was easy for them to build a social life in Malaga. 78% of respondents said that they were happy with their social life.

The city came out above average in terms of cost of living, finance and housing with 82% considering their income to be sufficient or surplus to cover residential expenses. As to be expected it also scored highly in terms of quality of life, weather and free time. Its lowest score came in employment with the city not considered a good option.

Madrid also fared well coming in the top ten whereas other major cities including New York, Tokyo, Rome and Paris were in the bottom 10.

