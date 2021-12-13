Magical Christmas market at El Corte Ingles Marbella

LUXURY department store El Corte Ingles Marbella is hosting a magical Christmas market open every day from 12pm to 10pm until January 5.

Filled with traditional German market-style huts offering stunning Christmas presents and classic Christmas food and decorations, the market will also host delicious food trucks from Bistroman, Burger Banus and Little Havana restaurants, who will prepare crepes, waffles, hamburgers and hot sandwiches.

This year the market will also offer new gastronomic areas, including the Sabor a España booth, a brand offering traditional Spanish products of the highest quality, whose specialty is nougat, guirlaches and dried fruits products, as well as other traditional delicacies.

The El Corte Ingles Marbella market will also feature stands from popular food and beverage brands, including Turrones 1880, Juve Camps, Nestle, Chivas, Mumm and Ferrero.

Children will be able to get involved in the magic too, having fun commanding baby cars remotely controlled by their parents on El Corte Ingles´s magnificent terrace, as well as with the other children’s activities scattered around the market.

And to ramp up the Christmas vibe even more, El Corte Ingles will periodically filling the air with snowflakes and offering up surprise musical performances throughout the Christmas season.

The El Corte Ingles Christmas market will be open on the terrace of the first floor of El Corte Ingles Marbella, from 12pm to 10pm every day until January 5, and with special opening hours on December 24 and 31 in Marbella.

