Hotel quarantine could be scrapped in red list rules changes this week.

According to reports, transport secretary Grant Shapps is looking into the red list travel restrictions. Reportedly he is considering easing the restrictions.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the government could soon favour more testing for fully jabbed travellers rather than quarantine hotels.

Speaking to Telegraph Travel, Paul Charles from travel consultancy The PC Agency commented: “There will be changes to the red list and hotel quarantine system later this week, changes which enable the Government to look friendlier towards travel just one week before Christmas,”

He went on to add: “The red list will stay in some form, as the Government relies on it as a safety net to expand at the right moment, but I’m expecting hotel quarantine to be relaxed for UK citizens entering England and possibly all the devolved nations.

“It will be replaced instead by self-isolation at home which is something that should have been introduced from the beginning.”

Boris Johnson has commented on the red list travel restrictions and said: “Given the way Omicron is now seeding around the world, and not just in red listed countries, I think we will be looking at the red list and how we do it.”

