Getting somewhere

LAST September Brendan Staunton contacted Euro Weekly News, detailing the bureaucratic obstacles involved in connecting water and electricity in Algorfa.

An exasperated Brendan explained that he had bought the Algorfa house in 2019 for his daughter and her four children but after two years they were still battling to obtain both vital services.

On recently hearing from Brendan once more, he told us that the water had been reconnected four weeks ago, although he had only just found out that he now needed a plumber to connect it to the house.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Now that’s sorted I have to sign the contract for electricity, so I’ll let you know what’s happening,” Brendan said, “but I’m not holding my breath!”