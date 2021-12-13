Getting somewhere

By
Linda Hall
-
RUNNING WATER: Vital service for every home Photo credit: Pixabay

LAST September Brendan Staunton contacted Euro Weekly News, detailing the bureaucratic obstacles involved in connecting water and electricity in Algorfa.

An exasperated Brendan explained that he had bought the Algorfa house in 2019 for his daughter and her four children but after two years they were still battling to obtain both vital services.

On recently hearing from Brendan once more, he told us that the water had been reconnected four weeks ago, although he had only just found out that he now needed a plumber to connect it to the house.

“Now that’s sorted I have to sign the contract for electricity, so I’ll let you know what’s happening,” Brendan said, “but I’m not holding my breath!”

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

