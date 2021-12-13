Fraudsters charging to get Covid jab on behalf of anti-vaxxers. Reportedly one fraudster has had more than 20 Covid jabs for other people.

Fraudsters have found a new and dangerous way to make money. People are being paid to have coronavirus jabs on behalf of anti-vaxxers. Some are even charging around $100 per jab in New Zealand.

The worrying scam is being investigated by the Ministry of Health. Getting jabs on someone else’s behalf endangers everyone involved and people who come into contact with a person who pretends to be vaccinated.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia Astrid Koornneef from the Ministry of Health commented: “We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies,

“People who have had more vaccine doses than recommended should seek clinical advice as soon as practicable.

“Having an inaccurate vaccination status not only puts you at risk, it puts your friends, family and community at risk, and the healthcare teams that treat you now in the future.”

Many people have taken social media to comment on the worrying issue. One person said: “Things people do for money,

“This cannot be at all healthy in any way shape or form. No brains.”

Another social media user said: “I am fascinated that there were ten people who all knew this guy and were willing to pay someone to take a vaccine for them and then fraudulently show a vaccine pass.”

