Responding to a question in parliament from Compromis, the government has said that Franco‘s grave costs 750 euros a month. The publicly owned mausoleum where Franco´s remains are buried following his exhumation from the Valley of the Fallen is located in the military barracks of Mingorrubio.

The majority of the cost, around 95%, goes on security with the controversial site being a target for supporters and opponents as well as vandals. The remaining costs, around 40 euros a month, goes on the administration and management of the burial site.

A further 30 euros is spent each month on cleaning

The contract to maintain the mausoleum is not a fixed one, with work undertaken as and when necessary and costs in the region of 350 euros a year.

The question was raised by a senator of the Valencian coalition who wanted to know how much the cost of maintaining the site was, given the length of time that it has and will be maintained.

Given the divisive nature of the site most will be surprised to find that Franco’s grave costs 750 euros a month and not significantly more.

