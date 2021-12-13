Flu season is back – here are the regions with the first cases

Flu season is back, and here are the regions of Spain with the first cases so far.

Flu season 2021 – 2022 has already begun in Spain, with the first cases of the season having been registered by the Influenza Surveillance System in Spain (SVGE). According to data provided in the latest report from the SVGE, the incidence rate is at a total of 417 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

This data corresponds to week 48 of 2021, from November 29 to December 5. The report shows that the highest rates of flu are in 0 – 4-year-olds, with 1,462 cases per 100,000 people.

Which autonomous communities have detected cases of the flu?

The first regions to report cases of acute respiratory infections at GP clinics in the 2021 – 2022 season via sentinel surveillance (data collected and monitored through a voluntary network of doctors and health services) have been Andalucia, Cataluña, Melilla and La Rioja.

Andalucia, Aragon, Baleares, Castilla y León, Cataluña, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia and La Rioja have also reported cases of serious acute respiratory infections requiring hospitalisation, via the sentinel surveillance system.

In terms of data gathered via non-sentinel surveillance, a different type of epidemiological monitoring which does not depend on voluntary doctors, there have been 185 notifications of cases of the flu in the regions of Andalucia, Aragón, Baleares, Canarias, Cantabria, Castilla La Mancha, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia, the Basque Country and La Rioja since the start of the 2021 – 2022 season, according to the report.

