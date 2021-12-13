Facebook to provide live chat facility to creators who lose access to accounts

By
Chris King
-
0
Facebook to provide live chat facility to creators who lose access to accounts
Facebook to provide live chat facility to creators who lose access to accounts. image: META

Facebook to provide live chat facility to creators who lose access to accounts

As reported in a statement by Meta, Facebook’s parent company, a new batch of measures are being trialled, to help creators, including testing a feature to provide live chat support with users who have lost access to their accounts.

To improve the support it provides to content creators, a small number of English-speaking accounts in the United States will be able to access this feature through real-time chat, with a company employee.

Through this support line, the creators of Facebook and Instagram can solve different problems in people’s accounts, as well as solve doubts about recent functions of the platform, such as Instagram Reels.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This “little test”, as defined by Facebook, will subsequently be extended to more creators by invitation. Specifically for the Facebook application, creators can also access a limited trial to get chat support with a company employee, to help them regain access to their account in cases where they cannot log in or have been suspended.

As Meta explained, “This will be the first time that Facebook offers live help for people blocked in their accounts”. The American company has completed its functions for creators with the option for them to add users from their community, to help them moderate the broadcasts in real-time on their behalf.

Additionally, live content creators can access additional moderation tools such as the option to block insults and profanity, suspend and block controls, and more control over comments, as reported by europapress.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here