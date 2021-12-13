Facebook to provide live chat facility to creators who lose access to accounts



As reported in a statement by Meta, Facebook’s parent company, a new batch of measures are being trialled, to help creators, including testing a feature to provide live chat support with users who have lost access to their accounts.

To improve the support it provides to content creators, a small number of English-speaking accounts in the United States will be able to access this feature through real-time chat, with a company employee.

Through this support line, the creators of Facebook and Instagram can solve different problems in people’s accounts, as well as solve doubts about recent functions of the platform, such as Instagram Reels.

This “little test”, as defined by Facebook, will subsequently be extended to more creators by invitation. Specifically for the Facebook application, creators can also access a limited trial to get chat support with a company employee, to help them regain access to their account in cases where they cannot log in or have been suspended.

As Meta explained, “This will be the first time that Facebook offers live help for people blocked in their accounts”. The American company has completed its functions for creators with the option for them to add users from their community, to help them moderate the broadcasts in real-time on their behalf.

Additionally, live content creators can access additional moderation tools such as the option to block insults and profanity, suspend and block controls, and more control over comments, as reported by europapress.es.

