Eight young people arrested in Palma de Mallorca for beating a couple



National Police officers on the Balearic island of Mallorca have arrested a total of seven minors, and an 18-year-old male. They were detained for beating a couple in Palma de Mallorca who went to the aid of a woman whose grocery store they had been robbing.

As reported in a statement issued by the force on Sunday, December 12, the incident occurred in Calle del Oms in Palma, at around 11.30pm, on the night of June 12. The couple had observed three young men robbing a grocery store, and so went to help the owner.

As a result, the three boys turned on the couple, who tried in vain to escape. At this point, more boys joined in the assault on the couple. They beat the man, who fell on the floor, where they continued kicking him. Meanwhile, several young girls held his partner to prevent her from assisting him, before also beating her.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The police stressed the violent nature of the beating while the man lay on the floor. Witnesses of the incident alerted the emergency services, which is when the gang halted their attack and fled.

Emergency services transferred the two beaten victims to the Son Espases de Palma hospital. The man was seriously injured, with fractures to his face and several other injuries, while the woman also had injuries, but to a lesser degree.

Seven arrests had previously been made on various dates by the National Police’s murder squad, as one by one the aggressors were identified. The final arrest took place last Thursday 9. Two other girls are also under investigation, while one wanted suspect is believed to have fled to his country of origin, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.