DGT launches another special road surveillance campaign

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) launched a special surveillance campaign today, Monday, December 13. This one will last until next Friday, December 17. Its objective is to control the control of school transport vehicles.

According to the DGT, more than 600,000 schoolchildren use this type of transport daily to travel to their educational centres. Although accident rates are minimal, Traffic considers it necessary to continue guaranteeing that security.

As a result, officers of the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Group, as well as Local Police officers from the municipalities that decide to join the campaign, will intensify inspections on these vehicles. Their aim is to verify that the authorisations and documents that their drivers must carry, and to establish that they are the correct ones for the provision of this service.

Officers will also verify that the technical conditions and the safety elements of the vehicles are those required by the regulations. Special requirements that the driver must meet will also be checked.

School transportation is subject to a series of rules with which all drivers and companies must comply. For example, since October 20, 2007, registered buses must have seat belts installed. Special attention will be paid to the use of seat belts in those school buses that have them installed.

The DGT is quick to point out that inadequate speed, and distractions, are the main causes of accidents in which this type of vehicle is involved. For this reason, it will be especially controlled that these vehicles are driven at the permitted speed.

Drivers will also be made aware of the prohibited use of their mobile phones or other distracting devices while at the wheel. Alcohol and other drug tests will also be carried out among drivers.

Traffic indicates that 90 per cent of accidents that occur with school transport take place either when getting in or out of the vehicle, or in the moments immediately after. These are usually caused by a distraction, be it from the children, the school bus driver, or the parents.

To avoid this type of accident, parents are recommended to respect the stops, and to arrive in sufficient time, while also not waiting for their children on the other side of the road from the stop.

Other recommendations from the DGT include:

Never stand behind the bus, because you will not be seen. Wait for the driver’s signal and always cross the road at least three metres ahead of the bus.

Once inside the bus, always stay seated, with the seat belt on. Do not run when arriving at, or leaving a stop. Always obey the driver and the monitor

If walking to school, look both ways before crossing the road, and always cross at traffic lights or pedestrian crossings. Walk on the inside of the pavement, away from the curb, as reported by diariosur.es.

