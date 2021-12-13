Coffee doubles in price. Consumers have not yet had the full price increases passed on to them.

Around the globe, the price of coffee is said to be skyrocketing. In the last 12 months, prices have reportedly shot up by 102 per cent. It is expected that prices will continue to increase over the next few weeks. Consumers have not seen many price increases so far but this could change.

After water, coffee is the second most consumed beverage in the world. Numerous factors are causing the price of coffee to increase.

Coffee prices are increasing due to production issues in Brazil and Colombia such as droughts and floods. An increase in demand along with high energy costs and increasing transport costs are also bumping the price up.

Many people have developed their own coffee rituals which allow them to enjoy their favourite blend.

Coffee tastes vary around the world and according to Neuroast: “In some cultures, coffee comes pre-sweetened with abandon. For others, its standard to come sprinkled with warming spices like cinnamon and cloves. Some douse it with heavy cream, others condensed milk. For some, it’s a vehicle with which to slow down, pass time, savor company, even celebrate ancient village ceremonies. And for others? Nothing more than a quick afternoon pick-me-up.”

