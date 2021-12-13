City Council to renew 50,000 sqm of pavement in Puerto Banús

Malaga City Council has announced that they will replace or chemically treat more than 50,000 sqm of damaged flooring and pavement in and around Puerto Banús.

Diego López, Councilor for Works and Cleaning, explains that the work is being carried out in the vicinity of the Costa Marbella and the Marina Banús shopping centres. The work is needed “due to wear from the high traffic of people and the traces of grease, cigarette butts, gum or dog urine”.

The intention is to complete the works in time for the Easter break, forming part of ongoing works to beautify areas such as United Nations Avenue. These works have ben underway for some months and include replacing damaged street furniture, the planting of new palm trees and the replacement of ecological islands.

People are asked to be cautious in areas where the work is taking place with equipment, high pressure hoses and chemicals in use.

