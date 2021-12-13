Charity lunch in Torrevieja

AN EVENT in Torrevieja to raise money with a charity for The Stroke Association raised €317 on Friday, December 10.

Taking place at the Marina Bar in Torrevieja, charity lunch Mingle Bells started with a two course Christmas lunch followed by a quiz, prizes, raffle and the crowd participating in the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Organisers David and Lorraine Whitney raised €317 for The Stroke Association with the total including a generous donation of €50 from a lady called Margaret who had personal reasons for donating to this charity.

Rita and Dave and their trusty team of helpers at the bar worked hard to provide bar service and provide a delicious meal.

Members of “The Phoenix Band” also played Christmas Carols and Ned Fagan asked his good friend Santa Claus to pop in and serve the diners with mince pies which were generously provided for the event by Iceland Overseas Supermarket.

David and Lorraine thanked everyone for coming and will be organising further charity events next year.

