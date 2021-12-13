Cars of the future being tested in Malaga

The car of the future. We’ve all seen them in the movies and dreamed of the day that our call will do things that cars of today can’t, whether it’s driving us, keeping to the speed limit or taking us to our destination on its own. Well the car of the future is being put to the test here in Malaga at Dekra’s test track on the PTA, Andalusian Technology Park.

Mercedes Fernández, Head of Innovation at Telefónica says “At our connected car and cybersecurity facilities in Malaga we are going to continue certifying 5G solutions which help to configure an ecosystem of increasingly secure vehicle communications,”

Cybersecurity mean more secure vehicles that will keep in touch with you at all times, while connected cars means autonomous driven vehicles that improve safety and efficiency.

Currently the technology is limited by internet speed, but 5G changes all of that. In its current state the technology can only be used to provide notifications like changes in speed limits, whereas a fully functional system will allow for autonomous vehicles that take over from the driver.

