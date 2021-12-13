Cambiemos takes a stand

NEW BISHOP: Cambiemos Orihuela party criticised Jose Ignacio Munilla’s record Photo credit: Twitter

THE Cambiemos Orihuela party criticised the decision to appoint Jose Ignacio Munilla as  bishop of the Orihuela-Alicante diocese.

Formerly bishop of the San Sebastian diocese in Guipuzcoa (Basque region), Munilla takes over in Orihuela from the now-retired Jesus Murgui.

“He is known for positions and declarations that openly oppose the rights of the LGBTIQ movement and feminists,” the Cambiemos Orihuela communique stated.

“As well as being dangerously extremist, Munilla has a rather grubby economic record,” the party maintained, referring to complaints from some members of the clergy and Catholic community in San Sebastian who claimed the bishop had attempted to speculate with Church assets.

“There should not be room for someone like him in our municipality,” said Cambiemos councillor Carlos Bernabe.

“Somebody who uses such a powerful position to send out messages against women’s rights, against diversity and the emotional and sexual freedom is somebody who encourages hate,” Bernabe argued.


