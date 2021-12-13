Police say that a body is found in hunt for missing nurse, Petra Srncova. The find, by a group of children in Brunswick Park south east London yesterday morning, has resulted in a huge police cordon being set around the area.

Srncova (32) was reported missing by a concerned colleague on December 3, she had last been seen leaving work on November 28.

The body, which is in the process of being formally identified, is believed to be that of Srncova and that her family has been notified.

The discovery comes after police arrested and released a man who was believed to be stalking hospital staff, finding the body will provide the police with the evidence needed to understand who might have committed the crime and how she died.

After finishing her shift on the November 28, Srncova made her way from the Evelina London Children’s Hospital in Westminster to her home in Camberwell. She was last seen in the area at 8:22 pm.

A police spokesperson said: “At this early stage, the woman’s death is being treated as unexplained.”

Her MP Harriet Harman, who had handed out missing posters on Saturday, said after hearing that a body is found in hunt for the missing nurse in the park near to where Srncova lived “So, so sad.”

