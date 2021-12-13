Benalmadena flat explosion leaves two injured. One of the people is said to have been seriously burnt in the fire.

Two people have been injured by a fire that broke out on Monday, December 13. The blaze took hold at an apartment building in Arroyo de la Miel, in Benalmadena in Malaga according to the Emergency services. The Emergency services have confirmed that 15 people have also been evacuated.

The emergency services received multiple calls reporting an explosion at about 7:45am on Monday morning. The fire broke out at a flat on Avenida Antonio Machado.

The Benalmádena Fire Brigade, the National Police, the Local Police and the Public Health Emergency Company (EPES) were activated immediately.

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze where they found several flats affected by the fire. According to the police the fire was caused by a gas cooker exploding.

A 68-year-old man has been seriously burnt in the fire. He was evacuated to the Regional Hospital in Malaga, and it is expected that he will be transferred to the Burns Unit of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Sevilla later today.

A 58-year-old woman was also affected by the fire. She received medical treatment at the scene of the incident but her injuries are not known at this time.

A municipal technician will be checking the building out for structural damage before people are allowed to return to their homes.

