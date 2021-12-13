Andalusia Segura: a Covid guarantee

The Ministry of Tourism has launched Andalusia Segura, a seal that it is hoped will help to alleviate the fears of patrons looking to visit shops, restaurants and hotels.

Available free to businesses and voluntary, the seal warrants that the establishment complies with World Health Organisation (WHO) rules around Covid-19. Applying for the seal requires organisations to register with the Ministry of Economy, Knowledge, Business and University, and to complete a series of declarations confirming their compliance.

Organisations that comply will be able to display the seal which includes a series of pictograms that identify the category and the level of compliance.

The Ministry is hoping that the scheme will help the region to get back to normal, giving tourists peace of mind and once again putting the Costa del Sol and others back on the travel map.

Since the launch of the scheme more than 500 tourism businesses have already signed up whilst more than 26,000 enquiries about the scheme have been received.

