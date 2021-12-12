Wristbands for vaccinated Germans to enter shops in Berlin

As the industry calls for retail shopping in Berlin to become easier under the city’s newly enforced ‘2G’ restrictions, they are being told the answer lies in ribbons. The so-called ribbon regulation will provide wristbands for vaccinated Germans so that they don’t need to repeatedly show their vaccination status at every store. The wristbands can be used for those who have recovered from the virus as well.

The managing director of the trade association Berlin and Brandenburg, Nils Busch-Petersen, of the Berliner Morgenpost, said: “We hope that this will relieve the employees and take some pressure off”.

The businesses would have to clearly regulate the exact framework conditions for this among themselves and the first shopping centres have already applied the scheme. Many trade associations in Germany had requested the introduction of such ribbons, now they could become widespread soon. Germany’s famous Christmas markets have already started using the system to ease the workload on stallholders and stewards.

A spokesman for the health administration said on Sunday: “There are no objections from our side. The Berlin ordinance allows this. ”In Berlin, most shops are only open to vaccinated and people who have recovered from Covid-19. A negative corona test result is no longer enough. Exceptions include supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, for these stores you do not need the wristbands for vaccinated Germans.

