Very comfortable fishing

CARP-R-US resumed their Winter-Spring series on the Rio Segura on a section between Jacarilla and Bigastro.

The weather was very pleasant for the time of the year and the forecast strong breeze never did arrive, which made fishing very comfortable, said Carp-R-Us secretary Steve Fell.

“The river was relatively low, but had a good colour and steady flow, so all looked good. However, the stretch responded to a match as it always does and although everyone caught, weights were not great,” Steve added.

Willy Moons, who knows the stretch well, won again. Fishing Peg One and using the method feeder with a variety of hook baits, Willy weighed in 8.70 kilos.

Second from Peg Seven was Steve Fell who had 4.70 kilos, while Terry Screen managed 4.43 kilos on Peg Three and Dave Hutchinson from Peg Four was fourth with 3.76 kilos.

For more information, visit the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website.