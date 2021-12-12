Urgent ‘danger to life’ warning as 90mph winds to smash Britain

Urgent ‘danger to life’ warning as 90mph winds set to smash Britain.

According to the Met Office, Brits can expect to be hit with 90mph winds tonight. An urgent “danger to life” warning has been issued. People are being warned to expect flying debris along with travel disruptions, injuries and power cuts.

The extreme weather is set to hit on Sunday night, December 12, before easing off on Monday morning.

According to the Met Office: “Strong winds are possible during Sunday evening and overnight, before easing quickly during Monday morning.

“There is potential for wind gusts to reach 80 to 85 mph, and in excess of 90 mph in a few locations, particularly over the Western Isles.

“The strongest gusts will be from a westerly or southwesterly direction. However, the very strongest winds may remain just offshore.”

People have been warned to look out for flying objects such as roof tiles, as this could endanger lives. Lives could also be put in danger along the coast as large waves are expected.

Nick Finnis is a weather forecaster for Netweather. He also predicted severe gales on Sunday and commented: “Sunday will be a breezy day, windy across the northwest, with gales or severe gales developing later in the day across western Scotland, as a deep low moves northeast to the west of Scotland.

“But the brisk south-westerly wind will bring rather mild air – with temperatures widely reaching double figures, as high as 13C in the south – which is way above average.”

