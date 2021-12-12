Successful local product

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Successful local product
ANNIVERSARY GALA: Alcachofa Vega Baja’s president Antonio Angel Hurtado foresees a promising future Photo credit: Alcachofa Vega Baja

THE Alcachofa Vega Baja association recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The gala event at Orihuela’s Lonja was attended by representatives from the Vega Baja’s economic, cultural, gastronomic and agricultural sectors as well as mayors and councillors from the 10 municipalities that produce artichokes marketed as Alcachofa Vega Baja produce.

Also present was the head of the regional government’s Agriculture department, Mireia Molla and her second-in-command Roger Llanes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Antonio Angel Hurtado, president of Alcachofa Vega Baja, said he was proud to preside an association that was so successful and had such a promising future.

“This gala allows us to look back at the past, see what we have done during this time and discover what we are capable of doing when we join forces,” Hurtado said.

“We demonstrate the Vega Baja’s strength and can confidently proclaim that we belong to the land which is full of opportunities.”


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here