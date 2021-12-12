Successful local product

THE Alcachofa Vega Baja association recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The gala event at Orihuela’s Lonja was attended by representatives from the Vega Baja’s economic, cultural, gastronomic and agricultural sectors as well as mayors and councillors from the 10 municipalities that produce artichokes marketed as Alcachofa Vega Baja produce.

Also present was the head of the regional government’s Agriculture department, Mireia Molla and her second-in-command Roger Llanes.

Antonio Angel Hurtado, president of Alcachofa Vega Baja, said he was proud to preside an association that was so successful and had such a promising future.

“This gala allows us to look back at the past, see what we have done during this time and discover what we are capable of doing when we join forces,” Hurtado said.

“We demonstrate the Vega Baja’s strength and can confidently proclaim that we belong to the land which is full of opportunities.”