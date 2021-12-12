Priti Patel considering a run for Prime Minister

Priti Patel is reportedly considering a run for Prime Minister.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is said to be seriously considering taking a run at being Prime Minister and Conservative party leader, according to the Sunday Times. Boris Johnson has been fighting off rumours regarding alleged government parties that were held while the rest of the country obeyed lockdown rules last year.

Johnson apologised last week after footage of a mock press conference was leaked. It showed former spokesperson Allegra Stratton joking about a Christmas party that should not have taken place.

The footage was reportedly shot on December 22 last year. Only a week before this a party was said to have been held at Downing Street. During the film, multiple staff could be seen joking about a party.

Stratton commented in the leaked footage: “This is recorded … This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”

Confidence is said to be waning in the Prime Minister and MPs could possibly call a vote of no confidence. Patel had backed Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party in 2019.

Speaking of her idol Margaret Thatcher, Patel previously commented: “Margaret Thatcher was a visionary leader who inspired, delivered change and left a legacy few politicians can match.” The possibility of her following in Thatcher’s footsteps has been raised.

