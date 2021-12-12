Police stop pyromaniac

ADRA’S Policia Local recently prevented an alleged fire-raiser from endangering homes and greenhouses in La Curva.

Alerted by alarmed residents who reported seeing a man set fire to bushes near their properties, a patrol car was sent out to La Curva although the suspect fled on spotting the police.

Officers finally intercepted him under the bridge over the old N-340 but when they attempted to identify him, the man ignored their requests. During the ensuing struggle the presumed pyromaniac kicked and punched the officers, injuring one of them after biting him on the arm.

The tussle continued inside the patrol car as they took the suspect back to the station before transferring him to Adra’s Guardia Civil post.

On arrival the overwrought detainee needed a health check by the Medical Team owing to his highly agitated condition, Guardia Civil sources said afterwards.