News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Linda Hall
News in Brief - Costa Blanca South
ORIHUELA:

All paid up  ORIHUELA city hall, which has 660 employees, has again outsourced payroll management, this time to a Cox-based firm specialising in salary and Social Security payments.  The €104,541 contract for three years with an optional two-year extension was essential, city hall explained, as there were insufficient human and material resources to deal with the huge volume of work involved.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

