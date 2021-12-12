Nev Wilshire from the Call Centre has died

The star of BBC TV reality show The Call Centre, Nev Wilshire has died. The reasons for his passing, Wilshire was in his early 60’s, in not yet known.

Wilshire, a father of four, was a well-known businessman and entrepreneur having set up his own company at the age of 24. Celebrity status however did not arrive until Nev became CEO of Save Britain Money in 2010, a role in which he shot to fame in the BBC Three fly-on-the-wall documentary The Call Centre.

The series, first aired in 2013, followed him and the 700 staff working at his call centre in the Swansea Enterprise Zone. The first episode was watched by three million viewers, Nev’s unorthodox management style winning him a legion of fans and comparisons between him and Ricky Gervais’ role as David Brent in the Office.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A six part series Nev’s Indian Call Centre followed, which showed Wilshire attempting to set up a call centre some 6,000 kilometres away.

The news of his passing has been met with much sadness, Wilshire being described as perennial optimist and larger than life character who will be greatly missed.

Hayley Pearce, who starred in the Call Centre as the tea lady, wrote on Twitter “He was more than a boss to me. He was like family. The memories we made together are ones I will cherish and talk about for the rest of my life. I can’t thank him enough for believing in me. He changed my life. RIP. Truly gutted.”

Wilshire was born in Pennard, Gower, in 1960, starting his career working for a builder’s merchant, before moving into sales. He was also once a top Welsh League striker, playing for a number of clubs including Pontardawe, Port Talbot and Carmarthen. .

He was also a die-hard Swansea City fan and earlier this year took part in a series of charity football matches for SellebritySoccer.

The news that Nev Wilshire has died has been met with much sadness from Swansea City fans and locals.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.