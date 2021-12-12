Malaga cops arrest five youths for indiscriminate violent attacks



National Police officers arrested five youths in the early hours of Friday, December 10, for reportedly carrying out indiscriminate attacks on pedestrians in the city centre. Their attacks seemed to be random and included two on children. They even threw bottles at people and encouraged a Belgian Malinois dog to bite two of their victims.

In a statement, the force reported that the attacks occurred in the vicinity of Calle Comedias, between the hours of 4am and 5am, on December 10. The police had been alerted after various calls were made to the 112 Andalucia emergencies number, and also the 091 number. Callers informed of a group of five violent youths assaulting passersby.

Once at the scene, officers located several victims. Among them were four men, including one who had received a bite on his leg from the dog. Another man had been punched in the mouth and bitten on his calf by the hound. Two other boys had also been punched in the mouth. Each victim claimed the attack was unexpected, and unprovoked.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Three females also explained how the gang had thrown a glass bottle at them, hitting one of them. A search of the immediate area saw the officers spot a group of youths on Calle Jinetes matching the description given by the victims, including the Belgian Mailonois shepherd.

Local Police officers were called and they transferred the animal to an animal shelter in the capital. Meanwhile, the five youths were arrested for their alleged involvement in the crimes of injuries, public disorder and threats. Seven victims were counted in total, of which, two had to be transferred to the hospital, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.