Local part’s general assembly

CLARO, the Orihuela Costa political party founded in 2006, held its 15th general assembly on December 9.

As well as members, representatives from Orihuela Costa’s principal neighbourhoods were also invited.

Owing to Covid and the party’s changed statutes, this was the first General Assembly since 2019 and the outgoing Executive Committee presented a comprehensive report on activities in 2020-2021 carried out independently and in cooperation with its election partner, Cambiemos Orihuela.

These covered saving Cala Mosca from massive development, aid for Orihuela Costa’s services sector, a second Health centre and urgent improvements for sewage collection and treatment.

The party also sought the prompt opening of the nearly-completed Emergency Services Centre with a 24-hour municipal police service, plus a new parks and gardens contract, basic Town Hall services for urbanisations not yet receiving them and improved street cleaning and rubbish removal.

Antonio Cerdan, was voted CLARO president of a new five-person Executive Committee, with Huberto Canovas as secretary general, Alain Lager treasurer and Bob Houliston and Bob Hunkin as members. The new committee maintains the balance of Spanish, British and a Scandinavian member representing the main population groups of Orihuela Costa.