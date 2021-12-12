Local part’s general assembly

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Local part’s general assembly
CLARO PARTY: A well-attended 15th General Assembly Photo credit: CLARO

CLARO, the Orihuela Costa political party founded in 2006, held its 15th general assembly on December 9.

As well as members, representatives from Orihuela Costa’s principal neighbourhoods were also invited.

Owing to Covid and the party’s changed statutes, this was the first General Assembly since 2019 and the outgoing Executive Committee presented a comprehensive report on activities in 2020-2021 carried out independently and in cooperation with its election partner, Cambiemos Orihuela.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

These covered saving Cala Mosca from massive development, aid for Orihuela Costa’s services sector, a second Health centre and urgent improvements for sewage collection and treatment.

The party also sought the prompt opening of the nearly-completed Emergency Services Centre with a 24-hour municipal police service, plus a new parks and gardens contract, basic Town Hall services for urbanisations not yet receiving them and improved street cleaning and rubbish removal.

Antonio Cerdan, was voted CLARO president of a new five-person Executive Committee, with Huberto Canovas as secretary general, Alain Lager treasurer and Bob Houliston and Bob Hunkin as members.   The new committee maintains the balance of Spanish, British and a Scandinavian member representing the main population groups of Orihuela Costa.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here