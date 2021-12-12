Lewis Hamilton backs COVID-19 vaccine drive along with Lando Norris and George Russell.

The biggest stars in Formula 1 are encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible this winter. Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, George Russell and the CEO of F1 Group Stefano Domenicali have appeared in a new film.

Stefano Domenicali said: “Vaccines and boosters are our way out of this pandemic, and we need to keep everyone safe and move forward together. I have had my vaccine and my booster and ask everyone to do the same. Formula 1 is moving ahead, and we ask for everyone to play their part.”

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup explained: “Boosters remain the best defence against the new variant and the virus, and we are bolstering the booster programme to get more jabs in arms more quickly.

“It is fantastic to see F1 drivers playing their part, encouraging others to get their top up jab to secure the vital protection they need as the virus goes on the advance this winter.

“More than 21 million people have received their booster jab and I urge all those eligible to come forward, roll up their sleeves and get protected as soon as they can.”

According to the government: “Vaccines are the best way to protect people against COVID-19 and, in light of the new Omicron variant and following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the government is expanding the booster programme to all adults over 18, with all those eligible in England being offered a top-up jab by the end of January.”

