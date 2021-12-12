La Palma volcano suddenly reactivates with “alarming” explosions

The La Palma volcano has suddenly reactivated with what have been described as “alarming” explosions.

The La Palma volcano, which has now been erupting for 85 days, has experienced a “sudden and alarming” reactivation this afternoon, with strong explosions that can be heard a great distance away and an enormous column of ash rising high into the sky, reported by the State Metereological Agency (Aemet) in the Canary Islands.

Itahiza Domínguez, a seismologist at the National Geographic Institute (NGI), has also mentioned the reactivation on her official Twitter account, where she informs her followers that at this very moment there is a significant eruption of ash coming from the volcano, and it can be heard grumbling again.

After participating in a controlled press visit to the bottom of the volcano yesterday, scientists from different organisms, including the NGI and the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (ISME), had already warned that it is necessary to remain cautious, as the eruption is a natural phenomenon that could reactivate at any time.

The director of the NGI in the Canary Islands and spokesperson for the Scientific Committee of PEVOLCA, María José Blanco, said yesterday in a press conference that as long as there is still a tremor, which indicates the movement of fluids, and emission of sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ), which indicates the presence of magma close to the surface, it cannot be said that the eruption has finished.

María José Blanco stated that these parameters must be at or very close to zero, and insisted that although energy levels have descended over the last few days, they may not actually be descending over time.

