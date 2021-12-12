How to obtain and pay a discounted DGT traffic fine

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) issues traffic fines ranging from €100 for a minor offence, up to €500 for a serious one. There are also occasions when a fine can be from €600, and even as much as €20,000.

Whenever you receive the notification of a traffic fine, the first thing you should do is check who has issued you with the fine. It could be from an autonomous community, or the City Council, and to pay it, claim against it, or make any allegation, you must always go to the body that has sanctioned you.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



If the fine is from the DGT, they give you the possibility of paying it in a voluntary period. This period includes the first 20 calendar days from when the complaint was notified to you. In most cases, this process offers a 50 per cent reduction in the amount of the fine.

You can of course always dispute the fine, and make an appeal against it. The only danger with this is that if your appeal is eventually dismissed, you have then lost the chance to get the discount, and must pay the fine in full. The DGT always reminds drivers that the payment of fines can never be divided, or postponed, and has to be paid in full, in one amount.

Once the 20-days voluntary period has expired, the ordinary period begins. This lasts up to 45 days from receiving the notification, and now, 100 per cent of the penalty must be paid.

If this 45-day period also expires without the fine being paid, then it will automatically be passed to the State Tax Administration Agency. They will be in charge of collecting the money, with a 20 per cent surcharge added.

How to pay with the 50 per cent discount

The person paying the fine does not have to be the person who committed the offence.

1. Pay Online:

You need to have the date of the notification, and the file number handy. The notification date is when you receive the notification at your home address, or the day it is delivered by hand by a Guardia Civil officer. Read the QR code that you find on the fine and you will have all the necessary information for payment.

Enter the total amount of the fine (not including the 50 per cent reduction), and the screen will indicate the pending amount to be paid.

If you access with prior identification, they inform you of any fines that you have pending payment, as well as see the history of sanctions imposed. If you detect any anomaly during payment, or later, you will have to request a refund of the fine payment.

2. By phone (060), or by credit or debit card

This is an automated service system, accessible 24/7, every day of the year. If you are abroad and wish to contact them, you can do so by calling the phone number +34 902 887 060.

3. From the miDGT app, DGT mobile and tablet application

Using this app, you can easily check your fines and pay them. You can consult this page for more information, and download the application for free, for both Android and iOS. To pay a fine from the app, you must go to the main menu of the application and enter the section ‘My fines’ -> ‘Pending’.

4. In person

At ant Caixabank branch and ATMs. The hours are Monday to Friday, from 8:30am to 2pm, paying by card or cash.

At any Post Office, by card or in cash, paying an additional fee of €2.25, plus 1.50 per cent commission of the amount of the fine.

At any Headquarters or Traffic Office, by credit or debit card. Remember that they do not accept payment in cash at these offices.

At the time of the offence, in the case of being stopped by Guardia Civil officers, you have the option to pay the fine at the time, with a credit or debit card, and obtain the 50 per cent discount, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.