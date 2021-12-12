Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway set to make New Year’s Honours list

Credit: Instagram

Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway is reportedly set to make the New Year’s Honours list.

54-year-old TV host Kate Garraway is expected to receive an MBE or CBE in the New Year’s Honours, according to reports. The Honours list will only be announced officially later this month and ahead of this recipients have to remain quiet.

Speaking to The Sun a source commented: “She’ll be thrilled and surprised.”

The source went on to add: “Kate has bravely shared her family’s struggle with the devastating effects of Covid, helping to educate and raise awareness.

“She’s spent over 30 years on the frontline of broadcasting and shown true dedication and survival in a tough industry.

“I’m sure she will feel truly humbled, thrilled and surprised to be chosen. This would be the ultimate accolade.”


Kate has recently shared shocking details of Derek’s ongoing fight against COVID. She has said that she will never give up on her husband. Kate commented:  “Derek will turn to me and say, ‘I love you.’ He is there, he has fought so hard to stay in this world and I’m not giving up on him, ever. He will have moments of clarity, then it’s like he disappears but then he finds a voice.

“It does feel like I’ve walked through a fiery furnace or fell down a rabbit hole. The world went dark and I’m still looking for the light at the end.”

She went on to add: “Covid has devastated him, from the top of his head to the tip of his toe. His digestive system, his liver, his heart, his nervous system. We’re pretty sure the inflammation did pass through his brain.


“Fundamentally he is in a terrible state, but look, he’s alive.”

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

