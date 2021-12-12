Gibraltar confirms three Omicron cases among 16 new positives



The Government of Gibraltar has confirmed 16 new positive cases of Covid detected among its residents today, Sunday, December 12. Three of them are reported to be of the new Omicron variant.

There are currently 231 active cases of coronavirus in the territory, out of which, two are visitors. The majority of cases have the Delta variant, with 160 residents, and the two visitors in this group. Another eleven cases are still unconfirmed, while 55 more are being processed.

Of the new positive cases, ten are in vaccinated people aged between 20 and 55 years. Six more are unvaccinated people aged between 5 and 65 years. Since the start of the pandemic, data shows that Gibraltar has had 7,525 confirmed cases of coronavirus. A total of 7,150 have recovered.

Three people are in hospital, in the Covid-19 plant, but none are in the ICU. There have been no more deaths, with the total remaining at 100. The Gibraltar Government confirms that of the 100 deaths, 88 died from Covid, while the other 12 died with Covid.

A total of 41,075 first doses of vaccine have been completed, while there have been 39,907 second doses administered. Booster doses so far total 22,741 doses, as reported by infosalus.com.

