COVID deniers harass journalists at protest in Valencia

COVID deniers have harassed journalists who were reporting at an anti-COVID passport protest in Valencia on Saturday.

A protest was held this Saturday, December 11, in the centre of Valencia by people wanting to show their rejection of the COVID passport. At the end of the protest, a group of protesters harassed the camera crew and journalists who were trying to cover the event, accusing them of manipulation.

The protest began at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Plaza and moved along Colón Street and Xativa Street, among others. The protest had been arranged by the organisations Triple V, Union Activa Valencia, Policías por la Libertad and Familias x la verdad. Government sources have confirmed that the protest had been planned.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The participants, mostly not wearing masks, chanted slogans such as “freedom” and “it’s not a vaccine, it’s an experiment”. They also had signs with messages such as “no to the Nazi pass”, “no to the political, social and health dictatorship” and “vaccines kill”.

The COVID passport, which has been implemented in the Valencian Community since December 4, means that all those over 12 years old have the obligation to present a certificate of vaccination, a negative test, or a certificate of recovery in order to access certain hospitality and leisure establishments with capacities of more than 50 people.

Furthermore, at least 2,000 people also protested this Saturday in Barcelona against the use of the COVID passport.

They left Plaza Universitat at around 6 p.m. and moved towards Plaza Urquinaona with signs saying “health passport, totalitarian state” and images of the star of David, the symbol of Judaism.

They also shouted “freedom” and chanted “a dosis of thrombosis”.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.