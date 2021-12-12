Choking baby saved by National Police officers in Spain’s Madrid.

On Saturday, December 11, officers from the National Police were able to save a young baby’s life. The baby had been choking and was unable to breathe.

According to the National Police, the incident took place in the Villaverde district of Madrid. The emergency services received a call to say that a young baby was semi-conscious “apparently because she had choked on an object”.

Public Safety officers rushed to the scene of the incident to help the 13-month-old baby girl. When the officers arrived on the scene they found the child was not reacting to any stimulus. The girl also had her eyes closed. The officers stepped in and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre. The baby soon began to cry and began breathing again.

Due to the nature of the incident, the police officers rushed the baby and her mother to the hospital in the police car. The baby who had luckily been saved by the officer’s quick actions received medical attention at the hospital.

